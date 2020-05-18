Overview

Dr. Rezeq Bataineh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Bataineh works at Rezeg Bataineh, MD Family in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.