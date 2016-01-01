Overview

Dr. Rezaul Islam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Med Coll and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Islam works at St Francis Medical Group Cardiology in Monroe, LA with other offices in Farmerville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.