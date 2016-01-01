Dr. Islam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rezaul Islam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rezaul Islam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Med Coll and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center and Union General Hospital.
Dr. Islam works at
Locations
St. Francis Medical Group Cardiology - Forsythe3100 Forsythe Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 966-8875
St. Francis Medical Group Cardiology - Farmerville606 E Water St, Farmerville, LA 71241 Directions (318) 966-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rezaul Islam, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Southport Dist Genl Hosp
- Dhaka Med Coll Hosp
- Dhaka Med Coll
