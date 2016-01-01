Dr. Reza Zarnegar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarnegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Zarnegar, DO
Dr. Reza Zarnegar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty7206 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Reza Zarnegar, DO
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164651519
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Saint Vincents Hospital - Midtown
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
