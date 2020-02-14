Overview

Dr. Reza Toussi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Toussi works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

