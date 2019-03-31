Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tirgari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tirgari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Diego Office2445 5th Ave Ste 220A, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (619) 990-1138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tirgari?
I found Avalon Laser just looking online and they had an office in Carlsbad that was close to me. I went in for a consult appointment with Angelia who was so sweet. She helped me with the promotions they were having and I signed up for multiple treatments. Got a facial/dermabrasion from Amy that was wonderful. She has great hands! CO2 laser and Therma from Lauren & Brittany. They are all very professional and friendly. I'm so happy with my results so I highly recommend this place.
About Dr. Reza Tirgari, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1205892908
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tirgari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tirgari accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tirgari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tirgari works at
Dr. Tirgari speaks French and Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tirgari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirgari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirgari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirgari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.