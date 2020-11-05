Overview

Dr. Reza Shahim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Shahim works at Neurological Surgery in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.