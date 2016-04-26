Dr. Reza Shah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Shah, DO
Overview
Dr. Reza Shah, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Capital Health Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Mercer Surgical Group2063 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 857-1984
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have an emergency bowel resection a week before Christmas. He fixed my bowels and also removed a tumor attached to my large intestine. He was very patient, answered all my questions and had a wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Reza Shah, DO
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1891740080
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Mem Hosp
- Pennisula Hospital Far Rockaway, New York
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.