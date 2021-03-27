Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seirafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Locations
Jackson Clinic General Surgery7201 Copperfield Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 262-4418
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seirafi?
I had a tumor the size of a cantaloupe I my colon, so far undiagnosed. When I entered the emergency room, it was touch-and-go ! Dr. Seirafi not only performed an almost miraculous surgery, but he also encouraged and motivated me to fight. Ten days I intensive care and six weeks in the hospital and I was strong and well. Now, eleven years later, I am in good health, remarried five years ago, and will be eternally grateful to this excellent surgeon and man.
About Dr. Reza Seirafi, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316904030
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- New York Medical College
- Hunter College New York
- General Surgery
