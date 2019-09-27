Overview

Dr. Reza Sanai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Sanai works at MDVIP - Chevy Chase, Maryland in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.