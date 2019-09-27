Dr. Reza Sanai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Sanai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Highly credentialed, highly recommended, made himself available in real-time when I unexpectedly needed his assistance. Very good guy.
- Cardiology
- English, Persian
- 1659520054
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Sanai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanai has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanai speaks Persian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.