Dr. Reza Roohanirad, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Roohanirad, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Roohanirad works at
Locations
Rehab Consultants5701 W 119th St Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 372-6549Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Reza Roohanirad, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1073977898
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roohanirad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roohanirad works at
