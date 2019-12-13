See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Corona, CA
Dr. Reza Roghani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Reza Roghani, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Reza Roghani, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Roghani works at Corona Temecula Ortho Assocs in Corona, CA with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ, Englewood, NJ and Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Corona-Temecula Orthopaedic Associates
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 101, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 735-6060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Landa Spine Center LLC
    200 Perrine Rd Ste 220, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 753-8862
  3. 3
    Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center
    15 Engle St Ste 102, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 753-8862
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Bayside Physical Therapy Chiropractic & Acupuncture Pllc
    21315 33rd Rd, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 229-4878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center
  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Roghani?

    Dec 13, 2019
    DR. ROGHANI IS TH BEST OF WHAT HE DOES .... First off I am a 64 year old active Female- I had a Left shoulder reconstruction ( Just a repair ) over 40 years ago with a different Dr. A year or so ago started to have lots of pain again so I went to Dr Roghani for answers the Xray showed lots of arthritis and bone spur as well as a small tear in my rotator cuff. With no hesitation I scheduled a complete replacement of my left shoulder, & repaired the tear in my rotator cuff and it was the very best decision I made. I am now totally pain free and have more range of motion than many years ago... I am so thankful and blessed to the amazing Dr. Roghani and his wonderful staff I am now back to living and enjoying my golden years to the max. This girl is on fire ! ! ! ! THANK YOU AGAIN DR. ROGHANI
    Lynda Remp — Dec 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reza Roghani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reza Roghani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Roghani to family and friends

    Dr. Roghani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Roghani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reza Roghani, MD.

    About Dr. Reza Roghani, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386941219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Irvine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Roghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roghani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roghani has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Roghani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roghani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reza Roghani, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.