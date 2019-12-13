Dr. Reza Roghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Roghani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reza Roghani, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Roghani works at
Locations
1
Corona-Temecula Orthopaedic Associates341 Magnolia Ave Ste 101, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 735-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Landa Spine Center LLC200 Perrine Rd Ste 220, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (201) 753-8862
3
Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center15 Engle St Ste 102, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 753-8862Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Bayside Physical Therapy Chiropractic & Acupuncture Pllc21315 33rd Rd, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 229-4878
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR. ROGHANI IS TH BEST OF WHAT HE DOES .... First off I am a 64 year old active Female- I had a Left shoulder reconstruction ( Just a repair ) over 40 years ago with a different Dr. A year or so ago started to have lots of pain again so I went to Dr Roghani for answers the Xray showed lots of arthritis and bone spur as well as a small tear in my rotator cuff. With no hesitation I scheduled a complete replacement of my left shoulder, & repaired the tear in my rotator cuff and it was the very best decision I made. I am now totally pain free and have more range of motion than many years ago... I am so thankful and blessed to the amazing Dr. Roghani and his wonderful staff I am now back to living and enjoying my golden years to the max. This girl is on fire ! ! ! ! THANK YOU AGAIN DR. ROGHANI
About Dr. Reza Roghani, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1386941219
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- UC Irvine
- Orthopedic Surgery
