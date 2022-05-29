Dr. Reza Rahbar-Semnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahbar-Semnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Rahbar-Semnani, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Rahbar-Semnani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Locations
North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-7874Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rahbar performed a lower anterior resection on me in October 2021. His care and concern for me as a patient were very comforting and important. His skill in the surgical portion of my treatment was exceptional. Follow up after the surgery in the rehabilitation process has been professional, caring and encouraging to me. I rely on his judgement as the process continues.
About Dr. Reza Rahbar-Semnani, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1952540247
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
