Dr. Reza Rafie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Rafie, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Rafie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sc and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Rafie works at
Locations
-
1
Kaweah Delta Medical Center400 W Mineral King Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 592-7300Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Tulare Cardiology Center938 N Cherry St, Tulare, CA 93274 Directions (559) 686-3481
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafie?
Everything great except 1 1/2 hr wait.
About Dr. Reza Rafie, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1780910810
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Department Of Cardiology
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences Division Of Cardiology
- University Of Southern California, Internal Medicine
- Tehran University Of Medical Sc
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafie works at
Dr. Rafie has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rafie speaks Spanish.
Dr. Rafie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.