Dr. Reza Pirsaheli, MD
Dr. Reza Pirsaheli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reza Pirsaheli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pirsaheli works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 962-8874Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 537-5079TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
My husband had a stroke, was flown into San Juan and Dr. Pirsaheli took care of him. He provided excellent care. He would listen to us was concerned about our situation. He was very kind and took his time when he came in the room. We would highly recommend Dr. Pirsaheli. He made this difficult time easier for us.
Neurology
21 years of experience
English, Persian
- 1154543676
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Pirsaheli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pirsaheli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pirsaheli works at
Dr. Pirsaheli has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirsaheli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pirsaheli speaks Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirsaheli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirsaheli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirsaheli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirsaheli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.