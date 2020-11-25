Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Shanted Bfbesot and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
David E Aftergood MD99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 107, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-4743
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Nazemi for about 2 yrs. He has a warm and gentle disposition. He treats his patients with dignity and you never feel rushed as you if you are on a production line. Even though it is a busy office, I have never waited more than a few minutes to be seen. The staff overall is very professional.
About Dr. Reza Nazemi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1114943933
Education & Certifications
- U Sthrn CA
- Los Angeles Co U Sthrn Ca Med Ctr
- Shanted Bfbesot
Frequently Asked Questions
