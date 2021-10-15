Overview

Dr. Reza Naghavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Naghavi works at South Nassau Foot Care in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.