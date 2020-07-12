See All Ophthalmologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1848)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Mozayeni works at Providence Eye in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Eye
    3025 Springbank Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 233-3997
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Epi-LASIK Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1848 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1848)
    5 Star
    (1712)
    4 Star
    (108)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mozayeni?

    Jul 12, 2020
    I had a great experience with the Dr and his staff. Love my new eyes.
    Donna Williams — Jul 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mozayeni to family and friends

    Dr. Mozayeni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mozayeni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD.

    About Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548290562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center|Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mozayeni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mozayeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mozayeni works at Providence Eye in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mozayeni’s profile.

    1848 patients have reviewed Dr. Mozayeni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mozayeni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mozayeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mozayeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.