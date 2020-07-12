Dr. Mozayeni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Mozayeni works at
Locations
Providence Eye3025 Springbank Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 233-3997Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with the Dr and his staff. Love my new eyes.
About Dr. Reza Mozayeni, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1548290562
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center|Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mozayeni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mozayeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mozayeni works at
1848 patients have reviewed Dr. Mozayeni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mozayeni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mozayeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mozayeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.