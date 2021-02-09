Overview

Dr. Reza Mojtabavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mojtabavi works at Avencia Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.