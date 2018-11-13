Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobarak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Podiatric Medicine and Surgery- Barry University and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Mobarak works at
Locations
Southwest Foot and Ankle Center502 N Valley Pkwy Ste 2, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (972) 316-0902
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So glad I found this office to take care of the bunions (and one Tailor's bunion!) on both of my feet. Foot one was a major success! Two months later and I am back up and running and jumping and dancing. So glad I made the decision to do it. Dr. Mobarak really did a great job and I can't wait to get foot #2 done and out of the way. They are always so fast during pre and post op visits and you are in and out. This is thanks to to his wonderful team! Love all of y'all up there at Southwest F&A!
About Dr. Reza Mobarak, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Eastern Farsi, Persian, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1013962539
Education & Certifications
- Central Alabama Va Health Care
- Podiatric Medicine and Surgery- Barry University
- Baylor University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobarak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobarak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobarak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mobarak works at
Dr. Mobarak has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobarak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mobarak speaks Eastern Farsi, Persian, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobarak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobarak.
