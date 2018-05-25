See All Plastic Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Mirali Akbari works at Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Associates in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Associates
    8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 645-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 25, 2018
    Dr. Mirali and his staff are extremely professional, knowledge and friendly. They are also respectful of your appointment time. From the moment Dr. Mirali walks in the room, he makes you feel very comfortable and takes his time to answer your questions.
    Kelly Martinez in Leesburg — May 25, 2018
    About Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    27 years of experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Persian
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    1437115987
    • 1437115987
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Milton S Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • East Carolina Univ Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Temple Universtiy
    • Temple Universtiy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Mirali Akbari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirali Akbari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirali Akbari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirali Akbari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirali Akbari works at Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Associates in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mirali Akbari’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirali Akbari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirali Akbari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirali Akbari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirali Akbari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

