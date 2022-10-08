Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Urology5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-4812
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Mehrazin, runs a great office with a professional staff. Instructions are clear and all staff show sincere empathy. Besides the visit and consultation, the operation was a success! We first thought that the partial nephrectomy of my left kidney would had been about 50% removal but it turned out that he kept 90% of the organ in tacked and the entire mass removed. Dr. Mehrazin is an awesome doctor as a person and an extraordinary surgeon with extraordinary skills.
About Dr. Reza Mehrazin, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003014267
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Mehrazin has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
