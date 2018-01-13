Dr. Reza Mahrou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahrou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Mahrou, MD
Dr. Reza Mahrou, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St. George University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Pain care Providers11190 Warner Ave Ste 305, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 799-2055
Pain Care Providers113 Waterworks Way Ste 345, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 799-2055
Pain Care Providers801 N Tustin Ave Ste 203, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (949) 799-2055
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
For the last 7years I've been to doctors from orange county -San Francisco and let me just say Dr.Mahrou is the first pain management doctor who knows everything about treating chronic pain and its causes. He treats every patient with respecrt and compassion. I travel 65 miles to see him in fact i can not wait until my next visit. Dr.Mahrou is truly the best. If i lived in a different state i would fly to california just to visit him thats how good he is. I love Dr. Mahrou!!!i never had to wait.
- Anesthesiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County HarborUCLA Medical Center
- St. George University, School Of Medicine
- UCSD
Dr. Mahrou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahrou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahrou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahrou speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahrou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahrou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahrou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahrou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.