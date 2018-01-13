See All Anesthesiologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Reza Mahrou, MD

Anesthesiology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Reza Mahrou, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St. George University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Mahrou works at Pain Care Providers in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain care Providers
    11190 Warner Ave Ste 305, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 799-2055
  2. 2
    Pain Care Providers
    113 Waterworks Way Ste 345, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 799-2055
  3. 3
    Pain Care Providers
    801 N Tustin Ave Ste 203, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 799-2055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 13, 2018
    For the last 7years I've been to doctors from orange county -San Francisco and let me just say Dr.Mahrou is the first pain management doctor who knows everything about treating chronic pain and its causes. He treats every patient with respecrt and compassion. I travel 65 miles to see him in fact i can not wait until my next visit. Dr.Mahrou is truly the best. If i lived in a different state i would fly to california just to visit him thats how good he is. I love Dr. Mahrou!!!i never had to wait.
    Kathy Cervenka in Temecula — Jan 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reza Mahrou, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reza Mahrou, MD.

    About Dr. Reza Mahrou, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1255376810
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Medical Center
    • Los Angeles County HarborUCLA Medical Center
    • St. George University, School Of Medicine
    • UCSD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Mahrou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahrou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahrou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahrou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahrou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahrou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahrou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahrou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

