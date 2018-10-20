Dr. Reza Khoshini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoshini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Khoshini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reza Khoshini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khoshini works at
Locations
-
1
San Diego Dig Dis Consult R Snyder8008 Frost St Ste 406, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Khoshini. Outstanding! 5 Stars!
About Dr. Reza Khoshini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1184772014
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoshini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khoshini using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khoshini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoshini works at
Dr. Khoshini has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoshini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khoshini speaks Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoshini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoshini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoshini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoshini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.