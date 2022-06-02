Overview

Dr. Reza Khodaverdian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khodaverdian works at Eisenhower Medical Center Cardiothoracic Surgery, Rancho Mirage, CA in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.