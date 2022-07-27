Dr. Reza Keshavarzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keshavarzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Keshavarzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Keshavarzi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Miami VIP Surgery - Dr. Reza Keshavarzi7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 210, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 801-3883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
El doctor es super bueno recomendado al 100%,,, el equipo de su consulta son las chicas mas cool que he conocido, Lily, Mari y Dani
About Dr. Reza Keshavarzi, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1215188925
Education & Certifications
- Jackson South Community Hospital - Miama, FL (Minimally Invasive/Bariatric General Surgery Fellowship)
- Jackson Memorial Hospital / University of Miami School of Medicine - Miami, FL
- Jackson Memorial Hosp University Miami
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Louisville
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keshavarzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keshavarzi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keshavarzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keshavarzi speaks Persian and Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Keshavarzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keshavarzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keshavarzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keshavarzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.