Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Reza Keshavarzi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Keshavarzi works at Cardiovascular Medicine Associates, PA in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami VIP Surgery - Dr. Reza Keshavarzi
    7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 210, South Miami, FL 33143
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  Jackson Memorial Hospital
  Jackson South Community Hospital
  Larkin Community Hospital
  Miami Cancer Institute
  South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastric Banding
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Gastric Banding
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Obesity
Gastric Banding
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Surgical Weight Loss
Weight Cycling
Weight Gain
Weight Loss
Weight Loss Management
Weight-Related Conditions
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2022
    El doctor es super bueno recomendado al 100%,,, el equipo de su consulta son las chicas mas cool que he conocido, Lily, Mari y Dani
    About Dr. Reza Keshavarzi, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1215188925
    Education & Certifications

    Jackson South Community Hospital - Miama, FL (Minimally Invasive/Bariatric General Surgery Fellowship)
    Jackson Memorial Hospital / University of Miami School of Medicine - Miami, FL
    Jackson Memorial Hosp University Miami
    University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    University Of Louisville
    General Surgery
