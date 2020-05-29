Overview

Dr. Reza Kermani, MD is an Acute Care Surgery Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Acute Care Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kermani works at Elite Robotic Surgery Center in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA and Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.