Dr. Reza Jahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reza Jahan, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic100 Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 953-0023
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Dr. Jahan operated on my wife to fix a brain aneurysm at Long Beach Memorial Hospital today (4/10/2019). Our experience with him has been fantastic...while definitely busy, he takes the time to explain what he is attempting to do and does it very straight to the point. He visited us before the procedure explaining the timeline and what to expect. After the procedure, he walked out and visit us in the waiting room. He is a real pro and a gentleman. Top notch!
- Interventional Neuroradiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- University of California-Los Angeles
- UCLA Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Diagnostic Radiology
