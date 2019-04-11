See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Reza Jahan, MD

Interventional Neuroradiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reza Jahan, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.

Dr. Jahan works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic
    100 Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 953-0023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Reza Jahan, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Neuroradiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558304774
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of California-Los Angeles
Fellowship
Residency
  • UCLA Hosp
Residency
Internship
  • University of California-Los Angeles
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Board Certifications
