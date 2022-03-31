Dr. Reza Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reza Hussain, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Physician Group13340 Metro Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 343-1105
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
I was seen by Maya,Gopi ARNP at time of my visit. I was very happy with the service I received from both Dr. Maya and her assistant/nurse. This was the most pleasant doctor's appointment that I have ever experienced. Both made me feel as if I was their only patient they had. I appreciate the time they took to explain things and how showed care and instrest in me as a person and for my health. These two people make a great team together in the medical field. There is just not enough good words I can say for or about these two super nice ,caring people. They are in the medical field I believe, BECAUSE THEY CARE AND TRUELY WANT TO HELP PEOPLE , AND NOT FOR THE MONEY THEY MAKE..This world needs more people and more medical providers like Dr.Maya and her assistant.(My apologies for not being able to recall the name of the assistant) She deserves to be recognized.
About Dr. Reza Hussain, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1477512200
Education & Certifications
- USF/H.Lee Moffitt Cancer Ctr
- Long Is Jewish Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education At The City College Of New York
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain speaks Bengali.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.