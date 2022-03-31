See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Reza Hussain, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reza Hussain, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Hussain works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lee Physician Group
    13340 Metro Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-1105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 31, 2022
    I was seen by Maya,Gopi ARNP at time of my visit. I was very happy with the service I received from both Dr. Maya and her assistant/nurse. This was the most pleasant doctor's appointment that I have ever experienced. Both made me feel as if I was their only patient they had. I appreciate the time they took to explain things and how showed care and instrest in me as a person and for my health. These two people make a great team together in the medical field. There is just not enough good words I can say for or about these two super nice ,caring people. They are in the medical field I believe, BECAUSE THEY CARE AND TRUELY WANT TO HELP PEOPLE , AND NOT FOR THE MONEY THEY MAKE..This world needs more people and more medical providers like Dr.Maya and her assistant.(My apologies for not being able to recall the name of the assistant) She deserves to be recognized.
    — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reza Hussain, MD
    About Dr. Reza Hussain, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1477512200
    Education & Certifications

    • USF/H.Lee Moffitt Cancer Ctr
    Internship
    • Long Is Jewish Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    Undergraduate School
    • Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education At The City College Of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
