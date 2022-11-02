See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Reza Ghorbani, MD

Pain Management
4 (66)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Reza Ghorbani, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They graduated from Tuft's Univeristy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital, UM Capital Region Medical Center and UM Laurel Medical Center.

Dr. Ghorbani works at Advanced Pain Medicine Institute in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Medicine Institute
    7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 660, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 615-4553
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Pain Medicine Inst
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1550, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 220-1333
  3. 3
    APMI Orthopaedic, Sports Heath & Regenerative Medicine
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1600, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 683-7277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Hospital
  • UM Capital Region Medical Center
  • UM Laurel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Reza Ghorbani, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English, Persian
    • 1033194584
    Education & Certifications

    • Interventional Pain Managment Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard Medical School
    • St Elizabeth's Medical Center
    • Tuft's Univeristy School Of Medicine
    • Tufts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Ghorbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghorbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghorbani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghorbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghorbani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghorbani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghorbani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghorbani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

