Dr. Reza Ghohestani, MD

Dermatology
4 (149)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Reza Ghohestani, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Molecular Medicine

Dr. Ghohestani works at Texas Institute of Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Institute of Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetic Surgery
    238 N Loop 1604 W Ste 208, San Antonio, TX 78232
    Texas Institute of Dermatology
    24165 W Interstate 10 Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia - Hypogonadism - Extrapyramidal Disorder Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Clammy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Endemic Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Endemic Pemphigus Foliaceus Chevron Icon
Fogo Selvagem Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Foliaceus Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Neonatorum Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Vulgaris Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Vulgaris, Familial Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Nov 27, 2022
    Dr Ghohestani was referred to me by my previous dermatologist when I moved to Boerne. I like him!
    — Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. Reza Ghohestani, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, French and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1902879687
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Molecular Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Dermatology-Thomas Jefferson University
    Residency
    Internship
    Surgery-Pennsylvania Hospital, University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    Claude Bernard University-Masters Degree In Cutaneous Biology, Cosmetology, and Skin Pharmacology
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Reza Ghohestani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ghohestani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghohestani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ghohestani works at Texas Institute of Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Surgery in San Antonio, TX.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghohestani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghohestani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghohestani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

