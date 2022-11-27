Dr. Reza Ghohestani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghohestani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Ghohestani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reza Ghohestani, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Molecular Medicine
Dr. Ghohestani works at
Texas Institute of Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetic Surgery238 N Loop 1604 W Ste 208, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 698-6777
Texas Institute of Dermatology24165 W Interstate 10 Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 846-5350
- University Hospital - University Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Ghohestani was referred to me by my previous dermatologist when I moved to Boerne. I like him!
- Dermatology
- English, French and Italian
- 1902879687
- Molecular Medicine
- Dermatology-Thomas Jefferson University
- Surgery-Pennsylvania Hospital, University Of Pennsylvania
- Claude Bernard University-Masters Degree In Cutaneous Biology, Cosmetology, and Skin Pharmacology,
