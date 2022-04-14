Dr. Reza Gamagami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamagami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Gamagami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reza Gamagami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Gamagami works at
Locations
-
1
Progressive Surgical Associates Sc1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 410, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 717-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamagami?
Dr. Gamagami performed hernia surgery on me. I couldn't ask for better results. Other than very minor pain from the incisions there was no pain at all in the recovery. Thank you Dr. Gamagami.
About Dr. Reza Gamagami, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1275517153
Education & Certifications
- Ninewells Hospital and Med School
- UC San Diego
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of California Los Angeles (UCLA)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamagami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamagami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamagami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamagami works at
Dr. Gamagami has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoids and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamagami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gamagami speaks French.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamagami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamagami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamagami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamagami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.