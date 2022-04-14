Overview

Dr. Reza Gamagami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Gamagami works at Progressive Surgical Associates in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoids and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.