Dr. Reza Farhangfar, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Farhangfar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 107, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 595-7456
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Over the past several years in his care, I have come to realize that Dr. Farhangfar is one of the most concerned pulmonologists I've encountered. He is observant and careful. I'm lucky he is my physician. So are my lungs!
About Dr. Reza Farhangfar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St Georges U
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhangfar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhangfar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhangfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhangfar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhangfar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farhangfar speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhangfar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhangfar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhangfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhangfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.