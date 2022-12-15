Overview

Dr. Reza Farhangfar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Farhangfar works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.