Dr. Reza Elahimehr, MD

Nephrology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reza Elahimehr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. 

Dr. Elahimehr works at Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavilion in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic Lj Anderson Medical Pavilion
    9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 824-5494
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Scripps Clinic
    310 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 633-6245
  3. 3
    Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-9765
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2022
    I saw Dr Elahimehr at the new Oceanside office on Jefferson. He is very attentive, made me feel comfortable with him right away and answered all of my many questions. He listens and explains thing in a way I can easily understand. I have recommended him and will continue to do so.
    R P — Sep 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Reza Elahimehr, MD
    About Dr. Reza Elahimehr, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750677522
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Elahimehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elahimehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elahimehr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elahimehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Elahimehr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elahimehr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elahimehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elahimehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

