Overview

Dr. Reza Dabir, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUNDEE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE, DENTISTRY AND NURSING and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Dabir works at Venocure, PLLC in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.