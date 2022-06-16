See All Dermatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Reza Babapour, MD

Dermatology
4 (8)
Overview

Dr. Reza Babapour, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Babapour works at Dermatologicare Medical Corp. in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Jock Itch along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatologicare Medical Corp.
    414 N Camden Dr Ste 1001, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (310) 247-0337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Jock Itch
Ringworm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Jock Itch

Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Expert advice and care
    phillip noyce — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Reza Babapour, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1687780710
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    • Lac Usc Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babapour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Babapour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Babapour works at Dermatologicare Medical Corp. in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Babapour’s profile.

    Dr. Babapour has seen patients for Ringworm, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babapour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Babapour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babapour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babapour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babapour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

