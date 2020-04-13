Dr. Reynolds Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynolds Delgado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Delgado Cardiovascular Associates P.A.6624 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 383-9300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We trust our life to Dr. Delgado. He is brilliant, easy to talk to, makes us feel comfortable so that we can ask Questions. He listens and explains! He is thorough! The better news is his staff is helpful and efficient! Sharon is friendly, seems to care about our health and is always , always helpful! Nothing falls through the cracks!
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Inst/St Luke's Episcopalc Hosp
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Tex SW
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delgado speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.