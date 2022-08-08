Overview

Dr. Reyneiro Castro, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Castro works at Huntington Asthma & Allergy Center - Pasadena in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.