Super Profile

Dr. Reyneiro Castro, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reyneiro Castro, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Castro works at Huntington Asthma & Allergy Center - Pasadena in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pasadena Office
    301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 401, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 793-6680
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Burbank Office
    2211 W Magnolia Blvd Ste 150, Burbank, CA 91506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 309-8452
    Monday
    9:30am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 4:30pm
    Friday
    12:30pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Castro, is very knowledgeable. Cares for his patients and their concerns.
    TERRY COTTO — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Reyneiro Castro, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457496770
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Drew UCLA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Claremont Colleges
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reyneiro Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castro has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

