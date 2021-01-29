Dr. Reynard Odenheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynard Odenheimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reynard Odenheimer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Odenheimer works at
Locations
-
1
Reynard C. Odenheimer, M.D. - Neurology646 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 439-5588
-
2
Reynard C. Odenheimer, M.D. - Neurology816 W Bayou Pines Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 439-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I had to find a new neurologist for my daughter, she has a 'seizure disorder' that was diagnosed by another neurologist but, they haven't really pinpointed anything. Dr. O took my daughter's case over as of the 26th. He's a gruff man with a straight forward personality. If you can't handle a doctor that doesn't sugarcoat things then he's not for you. I love it. He talks & explains things to my daughter in a way that she understands & doesn't just talk about her to me. She's 12 years old. He's also got a sharp eye & notices everything going on. My daughter also has tourettes but, he also observed that I had tourette like 'tics'. I can't wait to see how much information I'm going to finally get. Her former neurologist NEVER gave us much information. I like Dr. O & I look forward to my daughter's future treatment.
About Dr. Reynard Odenheimer, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1528158292
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
