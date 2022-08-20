Dr. Reynaldo Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynaldo Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reynaldo Tan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
-
1
Cambridge Nephrology Pllc8122 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 836-0225
-
2
Metro Sleep Medicine PC800 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 816-6455
-
3
Staten Island Dialysis Center1139 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 816-4913
-
4
Staten Island Nephrology PC1366 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
I have been his patient for over 5 years, what an amazing doctor takes his time with you, answers all of your questions. Really cares about his patients, I look forward to actually seeing him for my yearly follow-ups. I can't say enough wonderful things about him. He is exceptional and his staff is always professional. He has an amazing team working with him as well.
About Dr. Reynaldo Tan, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1053343731
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.