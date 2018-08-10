See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Reynaldo Sanchez, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Reynaldo Sanchez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.

Dr. Sanchez works at Reynaldo C Sanchez MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Clinic of Dallas
    5952 Royal Ln Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 691-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Reynaldo Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881807535
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Akron General Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
