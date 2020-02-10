Overview

Dr. Reynaldo Rodriguez, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Under Construction in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.