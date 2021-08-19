Dr. Reynaldo Pardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynaldo Pardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Reynaldo Pardo, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
Jacksonville Pain and Injury Center Inc12078 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 647-9199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pardo sets the standard for all doctors. He is extremely knowledgeable and professional. He treats me with compassion and respect every time I see him. He goes above and beyond and always has an optimistic/positive attitude. The only complaint or warning to new patients is the wait time. Unfortunately, he takes ALL the time needed for every patient whether you are new, regular, or are having a life-changing procedure done he spends as much time as needed with you, no matter what. I Love Dr. Pardo he has truly changed my life for the better by managing my Pain.
About Dr. Reynaldo Pardo, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pardo accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardo has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pardo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardo.
