Dr. Reynaldo Pardo, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Reynaldo Pardo, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Pardo works at St. Joseph Interventional Pain Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville Pain and Injury Center Inc
    12078 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 647-9199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Dr. Pardo sets the standard for all doctors. He is extremely knowledgeable and professional. He treats me with compassion and respect every time I see him. He goes above and beyond and always has an optimistic/positive attitude. The only complaint or warning to new patients is the wait time. Unfortunately, he takes ALL the time needed for every patient whether you are new, regular, or are having a life-changing procedure done he spends as much time as needed with you, no matter what. I Love Dr. Pardo he has truly changed my life for the better by managing my Pain.
    Michael H... The Seeker Of Truth — Aug 19, 2021
    About Dr. Reynaldo Pardo, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639297328
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reynaldo Pardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pardo works at St. Joseph Interventional Pain Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pardo’s profile.

    Dr. Pardo has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

