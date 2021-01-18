Overview

Dr. Reynaldo Matute, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Matute works at Advanced Nutrition Associates in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.