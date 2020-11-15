Dr. Reynaldo Gacad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gacad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynaldo Gacad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reynaldo Gacad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Gacad works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Center LLC570 White Pond Dr Ste 150, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-0178
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gacad?
Dr.Gacad is the best GI Dr I ever had I miss him so much I can’t see him anymore cause of my insurance won’t pay for it so I had to change Dr’s a few years ago but I highly recommend Dr. Gacad he’s kind shows compassion to his patients and takes them seriously when they have issues he went above and beyond for me as I’m sure he does for all his patients I’m truly grateful for all he’s done for me
About Dr. Reynaldo Gacad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1689634057
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gacad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gacad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gacad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gacad has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gacad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gacad speaks Tagalog.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gacad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gacad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gacad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gacad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.