Dr. Swift has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyna Swift, MD
Overview
Dr. Reyna Swift, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Swift works at
Locations
Dermatology Clinic, Salem, OR
2441 Grear St Ne, Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364-3321
Monday 8:00am - 5:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nice office, great staff. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Swift. She is very personable, professional, and really makes you feel comfortable. She had to do a biopsy on my scalp and she was pulling off gloves when I was asking her when she was going to do it. Great experience.. highly recommend.
About Dr. Reyna Swift, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1861812927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swift accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swift works at
Dr. Swift has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Swift. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swift.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.