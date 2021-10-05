Dr. Reyna Payero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reyna Payero, MD
Overview
Dr. Reyna Payero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Payero works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale270 W 231st St, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went for the first time, it was my annual well woman visit. I was impressed with how much time she spent with me explaining things and also answered a couple of questions I had. I've been going for these kinds of visits for over thirty years and it is super hard to switch doctors, but I am very satisfied with Doctor Payero.
About Dr. Reyna Payero, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952668402
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payero works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Payero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payero.
