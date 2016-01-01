Dr. Rey Villanobos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villanobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rey Villanobos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rey Villanobos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Cebu Doctors' College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Villanobos works at
Locations
-
1
Rey T Villanobos MD LLC9 Clyde Rd Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 828-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villanobos?
About Dr. Rey Villanobos, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1023049558
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital UMDNJ Nj Med School
- Metro Hospital
- Cebu Doctors' College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villanobos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villanobos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villanobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villanobos works at
Dr. Villanobos has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villanobos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villanobos speaks Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Villanobos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villanobos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villanobos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villanobos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.