Overview

Dr. Rey Rosario, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Rosario works at Sun City Kidney, PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.