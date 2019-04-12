See All Nephrologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Rey Rosario, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rey Rosario, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.

Dr. Rosario works at Sun City Kidney, PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sun City Kidney, PA
    1250 E Cliff Dr Ste 3E, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 532-4458
  2. 2
    Sun City Kidney, PA
    3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 360, El Paso, TX 79938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 626-5548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Apr 12, 2019
    I moved here from Orange County CA and was sad I had to leave my nephrologist in CA, I looked for recommendations and got glowing one for Dr Rosario so I became a new patient of his. I was so impressed I even changed my dialysis clinic to one he was on staff for that was out of the way for me, but because I trusted his are and oversight. I still respect my prior Dr in CA, but Dr Rosario has made me respect and recommend him equally as much. My family members see him too. He saved me from a dange
    — Apr 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rey Rosario, MD
    About Dr. Rey Rosario, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033103080
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Tech University, Department Of Nephrology
    Residency
    • New Jersey Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rey Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosario works at Sun City Kidney, PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rosario’s profile.

    Dr. Rosario has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

