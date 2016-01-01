Dr. Rey Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rey Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rey Ramirez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
-
1
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
About Dr. Rey Ramirez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295960698
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramirez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.