See All General Surgeons in West Seneca, NY
Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Dr. Thomas works at Southgate Medical Group in West Seneca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Guttman, MD
Dr. Richard Guttman, MD
5.0 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Spivak, DO
Dr. Anna Spivak, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Joyce, MB
Dr. Daniel Joyce, MB
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eat Live Nutrition Pllc
    1026 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 712-0851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ECMC Health Campus
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?

    Aug 12, 2020
    I want to Dr. Thomas for a colonoscopy. Due to my condition of severe COPD I was unable to undergo a traditional colonoscopy. He sent me for a virtual colonoscopy. I was very pleased with his professionalism and his staff is very friendly.
    Joseph Geyer — Aug 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thomas to family and friends

    Dr. Thomas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thomas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD.

    About Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629063235
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at Southgate Medical Group in West Seneca, NY. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.