Overview

Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Thomas works at Southgate Medical Group in West Seneca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.