Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD
Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Eat Live Nutrition Pllc1026 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 712-0851
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
I want to Dr. Thomas for a colonoscopy. Due to my condition of severe COPD I was unable to undergo a traditional colonoscopy. He sent me for a virtual colonoscopy. I was very pleased with his professionalism and his staff is very friendly.
About Dr. Rexford Thomas, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University of Pittsburgh
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
